After Party Suspends Antigua Opposition MP, Her Constituents Turn Their Backs On Her

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua, Thursday November 17, 2016 – It hasn’t been easy for embattled Antigua and Barbuda Member of Parliament Joanne Massiah.

Not only has she lost favour with her United Progressive Party (UPP), her constituents in All Saints East and St. Luke (ASESL) have chosen a new candidate to replace her.

It’s the latest twist in a running feud between Massiah and the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP), which announced last month that the former government minister had been suspended from all party activities pending an investigation into charges levelled against her.

The UPP has been tight lipped about the nature of the charges, which allegedly stemmed from controversial internal elections for party leader.

Massiah had dropped out of the contest with current leader Harold Lovell, claiming that the process was unfairly geared towards ensuring a victory for Lovell.

In a press release, the constituency branch said it was forced to take the action after hearing nothing from Massiah.

“In response to her significant and prolonged absences from meetings and the lack of representation felt by the constituency, the ASESL Branch unanimously passed a motion of no confidence in MP Massiah on June 29, 2016,” branch chairman Fitzroy Julian told the Antigua Observer, “We hadn’t seen her and I think that if we give you a job and you’re not showing up on the job then you’re not interested. So we put it to a vote in a branch meeting and everybody unanimously agreed that we just can’t work along with her.”

The development appears not to have fazed Massiah who declared yesterday that she will be contesting the next general election in her constituency, with or without the UPP, and she intends to win.

“When I run for the elections I intend to win. I intend to be so persuasive that persons in the UPP, undecided voters, and persons in the [Antigua & Barbuda] Labour Party will vote for Joanne Massiah,” she said.

Massiah has accused the UPP of deliberately trying to keep her out of the party to avoid another contest for the leadership post.

