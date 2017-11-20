Philanthropist and Uber Join Forces for Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico

Since Hurricane Maria made landfall more than 50 days ago, many of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million residents are without drinkable water, cell service, electricity, and basic human needs. Distribution of aid has been deeply hampered by the damage to infrastructure and communications, limited power, and lack of fuel availability.

Curry believes partnering with Uber will dramatically improve the movement of desperately-needed supplies through the island.

“It has been devastating to witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma and Maria,” he said. “We have been working to address the greatest needs on the island and I am very grateful to Uber for this partnership and their dedication to help providing basic nutrition and clean drinking water to those impacted by these disasters.

“Although this partnership is just beginning, I am confident we will assist Puerto Rico’s recovery in the weeks and months to come by working together to help rebuild the island and provide for the basic needs of its citizens. The people of Puerto Rico are strong, but we are stronger when we work together.”

Julie Robinson, Uber’s spokeswoman for the Caribbean and Central America said it was an honour for her company to be part of the effort.

“Thanks to Mark Curry and his organization for putting their trust in Uber and giving us the opportunity to bring aid to these communities in need,” she said. “Uber is committed to the recovery of Puerto Rico and we will continue working to ensure the island rises again.”