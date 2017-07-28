Pilot Dies in Guyana Plane Crash

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Friday July 28, 2017 – Investigators from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) are probing a Roraima Airways plane crash that claimed the life of experienced pilot Captain Collin Martin on Wednesday.

The Britten-Norman Islander plane went down around 5:48 p.m. as it approached the Eteringbang airstrip in the northwest of Guyana. Martin, a 35-year-old married man and father of an eight-year-old girl, was the lone occupant of the aircraft.

According to Chief Executive Officer of the Roraima Group of Companies, Captain Gerry Gouveia, the plane and another Roraima Airways plane left Ekereku and were about to land at Eteringbang to overnight when the incident occurred.

“The only report that we have so far is that the aircraft was closing off its operations for the day. It was empty, the pilot was flying alone and going into land when the aircraft crashed. We don’t have any indication at this time, the reason it happened,” Gouveia told reporters.

He noted that Martin was employed by the domestic airline for about six years and was a “wonderful pilot”.

“He is a great loss to Roraima. The entire Roraima team is very, very shaken at the moment,” the CEO said.

GCAA Director General, Retired Colonel Egbert Field said the investigation being done by his agency along with the Accident Investigation Group, would include an autopsy, examination of the wreckage, and interviews with the other Roraima Airways pilot and witnesses.

