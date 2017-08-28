Pilot Dies in Guyana Plane Crash

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Monday August 28, 2017 – In the wake of yesterday’s tragic plane crash and two other incidents in just over a month, Guyanese authorities are stepping up stringent checks of aircraft and crew.

The David Granger administration has ordered the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority to increase the frequency of its inspections to ensure there is greater safety.

“We are calling on the Director to increase [the] level of investigation and oversight over all of the operators to ensure that the serviceability of these aircraft is checked, that the time and hours of the pilots, which they fly must also be checked and this must not just be a one off check but a regular check and also time and again, what we call ramp checks [random checks],” Minister of State Joseph Harmon said in a statement.

Yesterday, Captain Imran Khan perished after the Cessna 206 plane owned by Air Services Limited crashed just off Mahdia, a small community in the Potaro-Siparuni region. The plane, which was shuttling between Chai-Chai and Mahdia, was scheduled to land at at 8:47 a.m. yesterday but it did not. An Emergency Transmitter Locator (ELT) signal was picked up at 9:08 a.m., triggering a search and rescue operation.

Demerara Waves online reported that later that evening, Khan’s body was found on the ground, even as the light aircraft hung on trees.

Investigators have started investigations amid reports that the plane was flying at low altitude in hazy conditions and one of its wings might have clipped a mountain.

Back in July, Roraima Airways’ Chief Pilot Collin Martin died when the Britten-Norman Islander plane he was flying crashed at Eteringbang. Then on August 8, a Cessna 206 plane crashed at Eteringbang, resulting in minor injuries to Captain Dominique Waddell.

