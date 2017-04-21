Police Investigate Alleged Plot to Assassinate Guyana President

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Friday April 20, 2017 – An alleged plot to assassinate Guyana’s President David Granger has the full attention of the country’s top security officials.

A GUY$7 million (US$33,523) bounty has been offered, reports indicate. And Minister of State Joseph Harmon confirmed the alleged plot during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, although he was tightlipped about ongoing investigations.

“I don’t think we are at liberty to disclose,” he told reporters, although he said the Government had received the information from the Guyana Police Force.

Harmon also disclosed that Government had sought the advice of the police legal advisor and that the Director of Public Prosecutions is also assisting with the investigations.

He said Granger’s popularity among citizens might have made him a target.

“We have a very popular president… People all over this country love him and embrace him and sometimes there are some people who are misguided; some people are guided by what they see on Facebook and the copycat type of issues and therefore we always have to be careful,” Harmon said.

However, he said he was confident the country’s security forces were fully able to protect the president.

While officials have been tightlipped about the details of the assassination plot, a man interviewed on local television claimed he had been approached by a businessman to shoot Granger.

The man said on HGP Nightly News that the businessman had told him he had friends high up in the police force as well as in the judiciary, and they would “take care” of him if he got the job done.

