Police Officer on Murder Charge Shot Dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Wednesday November 1, 2017 – A police officer who was on suspension after being charged with murder was killed early yesterday morning.

Courtney Linton was shot in the head while at a party, according to police.

According to reports, the 35-year-old cop, who was attached to the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Division, was playing a sound system when a group of men pulled up in a car and opened fire. Linton died on the spot.

Another man was also shot and was hospitalized.

Linton had been on suspension on a murder charge for the past five years.

He was scheduled to return to court next month in relation to his murder charge.

Commissioner of Police George Quallo expressed sadness at the killing, which was the second murder of a policeman in five days. Just last Friday night, Corporal Melvin Smith was fatally shot while assisting a citizen who was robbed of his motorcycle.

“It is never easy to lose a loved one, and there are no words to describe the pain that is felt when hardened criminals snuff out a life without thought,” he said.

