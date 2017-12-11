Post-Hurricane Curfew in Dominica Now Completely Lifted

ROSEAU, Dominica, Monday December 11, 2017 – Dominicans are now free to go about their daily business anywhere in the country without having to worry about rushing home to meet curfew.

That’s because the final curfew that remained after Hurricane Maria devastated the Eastern Caribbean nation on September 18 has been lifted.

The first island wide curfew was imposed shortly after the storm as police sought to prevent looting, but the hours were subsequently shortened. Then, in October, the curfew was lifted for most of the island. Only the capital Roseau and its environs were still under curfew.

However, a brief statement from the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security indicated last Friday that curfew had been lifted with immediate effect, based on the advice of the Chief of Police.

“The City of Roseau is returning to a state of normalcy with electricity being restored in a number of areas and, therefore, there is a need to create an environment that encourages economic activity bearing in mind that we are in the Christmas season,” it said.

After Category 5 Hurricane Maria ripped through the island, killing at least 28 people, there had been several instances of looting and disorder, which prompted authorities to introduce the curfew.

Scores of arrest were subsequently made, including of people who violated the curfew.