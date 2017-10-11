Pressure on Haiti’s President to Step Down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Wednesday October 11, 2017 – Widespread discontent with the Jovenel Moise administration in Haiti is mounting.

Disgruntled opposition forces yesterday announced a fresh round of demonstrations and warned that nothing but the President’s departure from office would stop them.

For several weeks now, strikes and protests have broken out across the country over the Government’s 2017/2018 budget.

Several groups have objected to the financial measures because they provide a significant pay increase and other benefits for Members of Parliament while ordinary Haitians have been asked to pay higher taxes and fees.

Last weekend, thousands took to the streets to vent their frustration with Government policies, and several people were arrested.

Members of opposition parties, including several legislators, last weekend visited at least 40 demonstrators who were detained by police.

Spokesperson for the opposition coalition, Michel André, said the demonstrators who are being held at the National Penitentiary were political prisoners and called for their immediate and unconditional release.

