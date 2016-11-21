Prince Harry Begins Whirlwind Caribbean Tour

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Monday November 21, 2016 – Prince Harry touched down to a red-carpet welcome yesterday at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua aboard a British Airways commercial flight, beginning his 15-day visit of several Caribbean countries, including St. Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Barbados, and Guyana.

The 32-year-old prince was met and greeted at the VC Bird International Airport by Governor General Sir Rodney Williams and Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

His welcome included a Caribbean band and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force while he inspected a guard of honour.

A spectacular welcome for Prince Harry in Antigua at the start of #RoyalVisitAntiguaBarbuda 🇦🇬 pic.twitter.com/iwdnzctkgU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 20, 2016

While in Antigua and Barbuda, Prince Harry will: engage in a Youth Sports Festival at the Sir Vivian Stadium showcasing Antigua and Barbuda’s national sports; attend an event at Government House highlighting the important work of a number of charities operating in Antigua and Barbuda; and attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister and meet a number of young cultural ambassadors from Antigua and Barbuda, among other events.

Prince Harry with three of Antigua’s cricketing Knights: Sir Viv Richards

Sir Andy Roberts

Sir Curtly Ambrose#RoyalVisitAntiguaBarbuda pic.twitter.com/twgBoAoyFd — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2016

Good morning from Sir Viv Richards stadium! 🏏 Prince Harry is attending a Youth Sports Festival with some Antiguan cricketing legends… pic.twitter.com/xAaYpkDnnZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2016

Great to see so many talented young people enjoying sports in Antigua! #RoyalVisitAntiguaBarbuda pic.twitter.com/tUJdYDRD6v — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 21, 2016

His next stop will be St. Kitts and Nevis on November 23.

A highlight of Prince Harry’s visit will the participation in the 35th Anniversary of Independence in Antigua and Barbuda and the 50th Anniversary of Independence in Barbados and Guyana.

Prince Harry delivers a message from The Queen offering her congratulations on Antigua & Barbuda’s 35th Anniversary of Independence 🇦🇬 pic.twitter.com/qxRg6pmozn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 20, 2016

As Prince Harry moves on to other Caribbean island on his Royal Tour, one of the highlights will be a Golden Anniversary Spectacular Mega Concert in Barbados on November 30, which will feature the best of Barbadian talent, from singers and dancers, to orchestras, icons and celebrated entertainers, one of whom will be Rihanna.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)