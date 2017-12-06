Prison Escapee on Suicide Watch After Recapture

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Wednesday December 6, 2017 – The fraud accused businesswoman who escaped prison last week but was recaptured three days later, is now under suicide watch after cutting her wrist.

Vicky Boodram allegedly inflicted the injury while she was in a cell at the Barataria Police Station yesterday morning, before a court appearance, using a bone from her bra.

The incident occurred hours after she was formally charged for escaping lawful custody.

Boodram was rushed to hospital where she was treated and discharged. She subsequently appeared before the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.

The 35-year-old travel agent was again remanded to the Women’s Prison in Golden Grove, from which she escaped last Monday, allegedly with the help of two police officers.

The Trinidad Guardian newspaper quoted Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson as saying Boodram would be placed under suicide watch in jail and get frequent medical check-ups.

“The doctor would be brought in to look at her and have her mentally assessed, given what she did to herself, to ensure that she is physically all right,” Wilson said. “As she is under suicide watch there will be an officer watching her 24/7.”

In addition, Wilson said that based on Boodram’s track record, he would have a very experienced and senior officer supervising her.

Only a doctor and Boodram’s attorney will be allowed to visit her at this time, he added.

“We would have to sit and look things over to see if she would be allowed family visits now or later on,” the Prisons Commissioner said.

Boodram has been on remand since March 2016, after being denied bail on 175 fraud charges.

On November 27, two police officers – a male and a female – went to the prison armed with what appeared to be a court order for her to appear before a magistrate, and she was allowed to leave.

Boodram was found in a house in the southern town of Penal at 6:40 p.m. on November 30.