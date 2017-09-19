Guyanese Prisoners Demand Steak for Breakfast

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tuesday September 19, 2017 – The familiar breakfast meal of porridge did not whet the appetite of some prisoners at the prison in Guyana’s capital this morning.

In fact, it angered about a dozen inmates who staged a brief protest demanding a more enticing meal.

According to Demerara Waves Online, the prisoners instead wanted steak for breakfast and they kicked doors and behaved disorderly to drive home their demands.

This triggered a quick intervention from senior security officers who tried to calm them down.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels later told the newspaper the situation was brought under control after he and Commander for the Guyana Police Force’s ‘A’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman spoke with the inmates.

“The escapees wanted steak for breakfast and it was not available,” he told the media.

Chapman said the other 800 prisoners consumed the porridge given to them.

There has been unease at the Georgetown and Lusignan Prisons dating back to July when inmates burnt the maximum security jail in the city, forcing authorities to transfer more than 1,000 inmates to the Lusignan penitentiary.

The Georgetown Prison’s concrete block has since been rehabilitated and high-risk prisoners have since been relocated there from Lusignan.

