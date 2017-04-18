Rare April Storm May be Forming in the Atlantic

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Tuesday April 18, 2017 – It’s still about a month and a half before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, but it could be off to an early start this year.

Weather experts are watching a disturbance that could develop into a subtropical storm this week. The potential system is associated with an area of low pressure located over the central Atlantic about midway between Bermuda and the Azores Islands, dubbed Invest 91L.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said this afternoon that the low is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers and has the opportunity to become a subtropical cyclone over the next 24 hours. It has a 30 per cent chance of becoming a subtropical depression or storm – Arlene.

Special outlook issued for a low chance of a subtropical cyclone forming over the central Atlantic. Details: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #AL91 pic.twitter.com/JEhpGknil4 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) April 17, 2017



Regardless of development, the disturbance is expected to move east with no direct impacts on any land areas. Some swells generated by the low may impact the northeast Caribbean Islands. By late this week, it may get absorbed by another low-pressure system forecast to develop.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, and the last April named storm was Ana in 2003. Ana was the only April Atlantic tropical storm in records dating to 1851.

