Regional Health Agency Raises Coronavirus Alert to ‘Very High’ on Heels of Imported Cases in Caribbean

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Friday March 6, 2020 – The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has upgraded the risk of transmission of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the region to very high.

In a statement today, it said the revised risk level – which was deemed “moderate to high” a week ago – was based on international risk assessment guidelines.

“CARPHA’s decision is also informed by reports of COVID-19 cases in non-English-speaking Caribbean countries in close proximity to CARPHA Member States. Another factor is sustained transmission of the disease in countries with direct flights into the Caribbean region,” said CARPHA Executive Director, Dr Joy St John.

Last weekend, Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Dr Carissa Etienne reported there were confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dominican Republic, St Maarten and St Barthélemy.

Additionally, CARPHA said, multiple countries outside the original epicentre of Wuhan – the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei – are reporting an increasing number of confirmed cases, while significantly more new cases are being reported from countries outside of China than there are new cases in China.

“These recent situations are clearly of concern and CARPHA Member States are strongly urged to increase their surveillance mechanisms and to be ready to implement their national pandemic preparedness plans, which have been modified to address COVID-19,” the Trinidad-based Caribbean health agency said.

Currently there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19; neither is there a specific treatment.

“The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Simple everyday preventive actions can help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses,” Dr St John said.

The CARPHA Executive Director has urged people to pay attention to standard infection prevention and control precautions:

Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing;

Wash hands regularly, using soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if your hands are not visibly dirty.

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, with your bent elbow or a tissue. Throw away used tissue immediately and wash hands;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and especially after touching contaminated surfaces or sick people;

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early, and share previous travel history with relevant health care provider.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)