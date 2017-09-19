Remnants of Tropical Storm Lee Could Reemerge

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tuesday September 19, 2017 – The remnants of Tropical Storm Lee could get new life, forecasters say.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami says the small low pressure area is producing disorganized shower activity about midway between the Cabo Verde

Islands and the Leeward Islands there’s a slim chance it could develop further over the next few days.

“Environmental conditions could become marginally conducive for redevelopment of a tropical cyclone by the weekend while the system moves northwestward to northward over the central Atlantic Ocean,” the NHC said this afternoon.

It gave the system a 20 per cent chance of formation over the next five days and a 10 per cent chance of developing within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Lee formed on Saturday morning and its maximum sustained winds never increased to more than 40 miles per hour. By last night, it had degenerated into a remnant low.

