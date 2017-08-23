A Revived Harvey Makes Little to No Impact on Belize

BELMOPAN, Belize, Wednesday August 23, 2017 – The remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey passed by Belize barely noticed yesterday.

While the system had redeveloped to become Tropical Depression Harvey by this morning after degenerating last Saturday, it did not pack much of a punch, and a hurricane hunter sent to investigate it earlier today found maximum sustained winds remain near 35 miles per hour.

Now that it has passed Belize, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami says some strengthening is expected and Tropical Depression Harvey could become a tropical storm again later tonight and a hurricane on Friday, threatening the US states of Texas and Louisiana.

It said Harvey should be approaching the Texas coast late Friday, and is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana through next Tuesday, with heavy rainfall beginning as early as Friday morning.

It is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 9 inches in portions of south, central, and northeast Texas and the rest of the lower Mississippi Valley.

Harvey was the eighth storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

It caused extensive flooding in Barbados and parts of St Vincent and the Grenadines when it passed through the Windward Islands late last week.

Meantime, elsewhere in the Atlantic, there are disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending across the Bahamas, southern Florida, and the adjacent waters, associated with a trough of low pressure.

The NHC says development, if any, of this system during the next few days should be slow to occur while it drifts northward over Florida and the adjacent waters.

