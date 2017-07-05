Rihanna Eyes Oscar After Role In New Film

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

LONDON, England, Wednesday July 5, 2017 – Having won just about every award that music has to offer, Barbados’ superstar Rihanna now has her sights set on an Oscar, the motion picture industry’s greatest accolade.

The songstress revealed her latest ambition to Britain’s Sun on Sunday after her most recent foray into the world of acting in the upcoming film Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.

The film, due for imminent release, will see the 29-year-old singer, model and businesswoman take on the role of shape-shifting entertainer Bubble.

The glamourous role follows parts in movies from Battleship to Ocean’s Eight, as well as American TV series Bates Motel.

Asked about the possibility of winning an acting award, the Love On The Brain singer responded: “I’d love to get there one day. Who doesn’t want to be told they are doing a great job?

“Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding. I work hard and put my all into everything I do but the rest isn’t up to me.”

Rihanna was quick to assert that she had no “diva ways” about her on set: “I offer myself like clay to directors. You don’t do diva on film sets.”

The superstar’s model/actress friend Cara Delevingne will also star in the Sci-fi action flick, which is based on popular sixties French graphic novel Valérian And Laureline.

Luc Besson’s epic space opus is said to live up to its billing as the most expensive European movie ever made.

It stars Dane DeHaan as Valerian and Delevingne as Laureline, two special operatives in the 28th century who work to keep the peace throughout the human territories.

That peacekeeping mission gets a lot more difficult when Alpha, known as the City of a Thousand Planets and precious for being a place where beings across the universe have shared intelligence for centuries, is threatened.

Valerian and Laureline have less than 10 hours to avert disaster in what has been described as “ a visual feast of cosmic intrigue.”

