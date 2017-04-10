Rihanna Shining Bright Like A Diamond As She Joins Forces With Swiss Jewelry Designer

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, United States, Monday April 10, 2017 – Rihanna is adding jewelry designer to her resume.

The Barbadian-born international superstar has teamed up with Swiss luxury-jewellery and watch designer Chopard to introduce the new “Rihanna Loves Chopard” collection of high jewels that will debut in stores this summer.

The collection of pieces that blend urban chic with classic glamour was co-designed with the Swiss jeweler’s co-president and creative director Caroline Scheufele.

“Rihanna and I collaborated closely on the collections, so you can feel her unstoppable energy, strong creativity, and inherent sense of design in every piece,” Scheufele said in a statement from the company. “With her unique style, she redefines the way people see and wear jewelry.”

The two collections were inspired by Rihanna’s “island roots – the lush gardens of Barbados and the electricity of Carnival”, according to Chopard.

“I have always been in love with Chopard’s exquisite jewellery, so to actually design collections with them is something I still can’t believe,” Rihanna said. “It was a really incredible process and I learned so much. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The first collection, featuring nine pieces crafted from 18 carat rose ethical gold mixed with a jungle-green shade hand-picked by Rihanna, will be unveiled in full later this month and will be available to purchase in June.

A post shared by Chopard Official (@chopard) on Apr 8, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

The second range – the haute joaillerie collection – will debut next month as part of the 70th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, to celebrate Chopard’s 20th year as the official partner of the world-famous movie event.

But Rihanna has given fans a preview before. The singer wore the multicolored chandelier earrings and a marquise-cut diamond solitaire ring to this year’s Grammy Awards.

Rihanna already debuted a pair of earrings she co-designed for Chopard during the Grammys! pic.twitter.com/ni9zJeK0i4 — Ultimate Rihanna (@URihannaFansite) April 7, 2017

She also wore a pair of transformable diamond earrings on the March cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Rihanna wear a pair of earrings she co-designed for Chopard @ Bazaar mag photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/t0sCePIw6T — Ronny Erickson (@RonnyErickson) April 7, 2017

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)