Rihanna Teams Up With Puma Again

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Friday September 29, 2017 – Fresh on the heels of debuting her brand new beauty line, Fenty Beauty, Barbadian mega star Rihanna has teamed up yet again with PUMA to release their newest collaboration.

The PUMA Ankle Strap Creeper was released yesterday.

The unique silhouette features a sleek upper that’s rounded off by PUMA-stamped ankle straps. The strap in the ankle strap creeper looks like more like a cuff, which makes it even more of an original with PUMA’s branding on it.

As with other previous lines, the shoe is completed with PUMA’s signature thick Creeper sole.

The shoes are available in black/white, cream/white, and black/white/redbud-clematis.

A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:00am PDT





Rihanna’s Puma Creepers was the first sneaker designed by the pop star under her new FENTY PUMA label. It was released in fall 2015 and sold out within three hours. It was also named the 2016 Shoe of the Year.

