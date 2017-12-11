Rihanna’s Makeup Line Named One of the Year’s Best Inventions

NEW YORK, United States, Monday December 11, 2017 – Barbadian superstar Rihanna’s makeup line, which launched in September of this year and sold out almost immediately, is one of the best inventions in 2017, according to TIME magazine.

Fenty Beauty was named among the top 25 in an unranked list that included glasses that give sight to the blind; Nike’s ground-breaking athletic hijab; a personal robot; elevators that move sideways; Apple’s iPhone X; a portable, wearable breast pump; and guilt-free ice cream.

TIME considered hundreds of inventions from around the world to compile its annual list, that has previously featured everything from the floating lightbulb to the desktop DNA lab. And it gave Fenty Beauty – which created waves in the beauty industry when it launched with an unprecedented 40 foundation shades and an ad campaign featuring a diverse array of makeup models – major credit up for its inclusivity.

It said that Fenty Beauty was unlike other makeup companies that often cater to women with light to medium skin tones, both in products and advertising, and sideline women of color.

“Almost immediately, the deeper tones started selling out at Sephora; shortly thereafter, brands such as Make Up For Ever and L’Oreal launched campaigns targeting women of colour,” TIME noted.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna also recently won Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) 2017 Beauty Inc. Award for Launch of the Year.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna also recently won Women's Wear Daily (WWD) 2017 Beauty Inc. Award for Launch of the Year.