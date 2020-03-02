Risk of Coronavirus Reaching Caribbean Now Moderate to High, Warns CARPHA

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Saturday February 29, 2020 – With transmission of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in territories with direct flights to Caribbean states, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) yesterday upgraded the risk of the virus reaching the region’s shores to “moderate to high”.

And in light of the increased risk of importation of the deadly virus to the region, CARPHA Executive Director Dr Joy St John is urging health authorities of CARPHA member states to shift their mindset from preparedness to readiness and rapid response, and continue to do all that is necessary to strengthen their capacity to respond to possible importation of cases.

She has also encouraged member states to increase their capacity for surveillance and to adapt their national pandemic preparedness plans to this current situation with COVID-19, as a matter of urgency.

More than 89,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 that originated in Wuhan, the capital of the Chinese province of Hubei last December. The death toll has now exceeded 3,000 and most of those were in mainland China.

In Latin America, Brazil has reported its first case of COVID-19.

CARPHA has therefore identified that with the rapid spread of the virus from China to dozens of other countries, member states must be vigilant to detect any imported cases and be prepared to manage any subsequent local transmission.

“We stand ready to provide support and guidance to member states on how to strengthen their health systems response should there be importation and any subsequent person-to-person transmission in the Caribbean,” Dr St John said. “We are currently working with regional partners to develop a CARICOM regional plan to manage the COVID-19 outbreak.”

CARPHA urges the public to practice simple everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. It is recommended that persons maintain basic hand and respiratory hygiene, and avoid close contact, when possible, with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

In addition: frequently clean hands using soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if your hands are not visibly dirty; when coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue, then throw tissue away immediately and wash hands; avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough; and if you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early, and share previous travel history with your health care provider.

