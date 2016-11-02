Royal Silence: No Media Interviews When Prince Harry Visits the Caribbean

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest



LONDON, England, Wednesday November 2, 2016 – Prince Harry won’t be talking with the media when he visits the Caribbean later this month.

It has been revealed that the fifth in line to the British throne won’t be doing any interviews when he visits Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Barbados and Guyana November 20 to December 4.

In an email to OBSERVER Media in Antigua, Kensington Palace said: “There are no current plans for Prince Harry to give any media interviews during his tour of the Caribbean.”

The Household Office of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry did promise, however, to “let you know if anything changes”.

For Prince Harry’s visit, the media is likely to be provided with photo-ops, information handouts and press releases.

Antigua and Barbuda will be the first stop for Prince Harry who will undertake an official visit on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It’s not the first time that British officials have refused to be questioned by the Caribbean press. In October last year, the then British Prime Minister David Cameron visited Jamaica and Grenada, and his decision not to grant interviews angered the Association of Caribbean Media Workers as well as media bodies in Jamaica and Grenada.

A spokesperson for the Media Workers’ Association of Grenada had said: “We are firmly of the view that those protocols should not run contrary to the expected operations of a free media in a democracy such as ours.”

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)