Severe Obesity Increases Risk of Early Death

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

MASSACHUSETTS, USA, Tuesday April 11, 2017 – As Caribbean health authorities continue to bang their heads against the brick wall of regional obesity, a major US study has warned that being overweight in adulthood increases the chance of an early death.

The risk of dying from heart disease, cancer or other health issues rises among adults who are overweight or obese at any point, researchers from Boston University and Harvard School of Public Health found.

The team examined data from 225,000 people aged 25 to 91, analysing their weight history over a period of time, rather than at a single point.

They found that the heavier individuals had been, the greater their risk of early death. The findings of the study also undermined the theory that being heavier can be protective for the elderly.

The researchers assessed participants in broad age groups, looking at their heaviest weight over a 16-year period and then examining their subsequent health. More than 32,500 participants died during the study.

The “severely obese,” with a peak body mass index (BMI) of more than 35, had a 73 percent increased risk of death from any cause within the next 12 years, they found.

Those classed as obese, with a BMI between 30 and 35, had a 24 percent higher risk of dying in the same time frame, while those who had a peak BMI of 25 to 30 – classed as overweight – had a 6 percent increased risk of death from any cause within the next 12 years.

Writing in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, the scientists said: “The strongest association was observed for cardiovascular disease mortality.”

Among the overweight group, the increased risk of cardiovascular disease death was 21 percent, soaring to a whopping 174 percent for the severely obese.

Meanwhile, the higher risk of dying from cancer varied from one percent to 28 per cent, depending on weight.

According to senior study author Andrew Stokes of Boston University: “Having a history of being overweight or obese is linked to an increased risk for death from any cause.”

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)