Sir Richard Branson’s Private Island in BVI Devastated By Hurricane Irma

NECKER ISLAND, British Virgin Islands, Wednesday September 13, 2017 – Billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands was virtually decimated by Hurricane Irma.

The Virgin boss has shared images of the widespread destruction of his Necker Island home in the British Overseas Territory, post-Hurricane Irma on various social media platforms.

Despite his own loss, Sir Richard has called on the British Government to create a “disaster recovery Marshall Plan” – referring to the operation undertaken by the United States to rebuild western Europe after World War Two – to help those affected by Irma.

“The UK government will have a massive role to play in the recovery of its territories affected by Irma – both through short-term aid and long-term infrastructure spending,” he wrote on his blog.

“The region needs a ‘Disaster Recovery Marshall Plan’ for the BVI and other territories that will aid in recovery, sustainable reconstruction and long-term revitalization of the local economy.”

Sir Richard has been carrying out relief efforts on his own as well.

“To ensure that we’re there for our local community in the very difficult months ahead, Virgin Unite, Unite BVI and Virgin Limited Edition will be working together with local organizations to identify the ongoing needs of affected individuals, families and communities impacted by Irma – which is where your donations will come in. We need to raise as much money as possible to help those in urgent need,” he wrote.

“Virgin Unite has also made a donation to the Red Cross to help all those affected by Hurricane Irma. The public can donate to the British Red Cross through Virgin Money Giving.”

He also just returned from the BVI from Puerto Rico where he had travelled to coordinate aid efforts.

Sir Richard and his team met with community leaders as well as BVI Governor Gus Jaspert and British officials, to discuss the best ways to mobilize relief in the islands.

