Soldiers Implicated in Payroll Scam at Trinidad & Tobago Defence Force

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Monday July 31, 2017 – An intense investigation is underway within the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) after authorities uncovered TT$2 million (US$296,363) in salary overpayments.

A civilian attached to the payroll department and two officers were arrested after being interrogated at the weekend. Sources within the TTDF told the Trinidad Guardian that other officers could also face arrest.

The scheme was uncovered after the Defence Force ramped up the auditing of its finances and found significant and unusual overpayments to some members of the TTDF.

According to the sources, a senior official is said to behind the racket to siphon money from the Force over several years.

“This has been going on for years and years. Soldiers have been getting as much as $20,000 and $30,000 added to their normal salaries over the years, but now it look like they get too greedy because that figure went to $100,000 in some cases,” the TTDF source told the Trinidad Guardian.

The TTDF’s Public Affairs Officer, Flight Lieutenant Monique Sprott confirmed that acting Chief of Defence Staff Captain Hayden Pritchard had ordered the investigations.

She also revealed that police are conducting a separate independent investigation into the matter.

