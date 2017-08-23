Soldiers to Join Forces with Police to Tackle Gun Violence in Barbados

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Wednesday August 23, 2017 – As law enforcement authorities fight growing gun violence and gun-related crime, Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite says the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) will be called to action.

The announcement came as he warned that unless something is done to curb the violence, the island’s security would be at risk.

“Recently, we have seen an increase in gun violence and gun-related crime which, if left unchecked, will result in further deterioration in national security and public safety of this island,” he said.

“The Barbados Defence Force will be called upon to support the Royal Barbados Police Force in ensuring public safety. You, the men and women of the Force, must stand ready to answer such a call to cull this scourge, this menace to our society. You must stand together, stand and be counted as part of a strong Force; a vanguard which will not allow a few miscreants to threaten this small island and dictate to the masses with their deviancy.”

The BDF has already assisted police in several drug operations, which have resulted in the seizure of BDS$36 million (US$18 million) in drugs. About 11,400 pounds of compressed marijuana, 28,000 marijuana plants, and 370 kilogrammes of cocaine have been sized. The joint operations have also resulted in 17 vessels being seized and 51 people being apprehended.

The Attorney General noted that since the BDF’s inception in 1979 to guard against primarily external threats of a military nature, a changing global society had created the need for Barbados to be vigilant and cognizant that it was not immune to home grown or external threats to its sovereignty.

Chief of Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Glyne Grannum also acknowledged that the BDF’s role was not only to defend the country, “but to provide security and safety of the public”.

He had previously indicated that in the circumstances of highly unusual crime challenges, the army stood willing and ready to act wherever necessary.

