St Kitts & Nevis Closes Borders; Country Records First COVID-19 Cases

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, Friday March 27, 2020 – Commercial flights into St Kitts and Nevis have been banned for two weeks as the government moves to stem the spread of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19), after the country became the last Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to record cases.

Two nationals – a 21-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman who returned to the island from New York – tested positive for the virus.

Both arrived on March 18 and were tested on March 20 and had been in home quarantine ever since they returned to the twin-island federation.

Under the announced flight restrictions, which will remain in effect until April 7 in the first instance, Medevac or medical emergency flights will be allowed should the need arise.

International air cargo and cargo by seafaring vessels will also be allowed in order to maintain connectivity that enables the Federation to import needed commodities such as food, fuel, medical supplies and equipment.

“Let me reiterate that there is no need for panic and to assure all our citizens that everything is being done to mitigate any impact that we might have, and of course to protect you, our people,” Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris said on Wednesday.

He urged residents not to engage in panic shopping.

“I want to assure you that St Kitts and Nevis has an adequate supply of food at this time. Our suppliers have all indicated that their stocks can last for almost two months and that their cargo ships are coming on a weekly basis,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that by the end of this week, a total of 123 shipping containers will have arrived in the country via the various shipping agencies.

