St Lucia PM says Caribbean Needs to Diversify Search for Relief

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Wednesday September 20, 2017 – St Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet yesterday spoke to American television network CNBC about rebuilding the hard-hit Caribbean after recent storms left the islands devastated.

Although he acknowledged the US, British, French and Dutch governments assisting their dependencies in the Caribbean that was hard-hit, he said the region generally needs to diversity its search for relief.

He also addressed issues of insurance for regional countries.

