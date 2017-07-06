St Vincent and the Grenadines Opposition Fighting For Fresh Elections

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, Thursday July 6, 2017 – St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) has declared it’s pressing forward with its challenge of results from the 2015 general elections and pushing for fresh elections.

Still in celebration mode after the court ruled last Friday that the election petitions can proceed to trial, Opposition Leader Godwin Friday said the party “is prepared to chart a new course, a better path and a bright prosperous future for all Vincentians.”

“We will never give up on our mission. Against all odds we will persevere and be victorious,” he added.

Following the December 2015 general elections, the NDP went to the law courts to challenge the results in the Central Leeward and North Windward constituencies.

It charged there were gross irregularities and it’s asking the court to declare its candidates the winners or order fresh elections in those districts.

The Unity Labour Party (ULP) of Dr Ralph Gonsalves won the election, taking eight of the 15 seats in Parliament. The NDP won seven.

Friday blasted the ruling party, charging that it has treated the matter with scorn and was not fully prepared to defend itself in the law court.

He stressed that he had a responsibility as the Leader of the Opposition to ensure the ULP is held to account.

“And I trust that those responsible for what took place in Central Leeward and North Windward on December 9, 2015, will be held accountable for their actions,” he added.

Even more than the upcoming trial, the NDP made a case for fresh elections, suggesting this was ultimate remedy for injustice.

“Justice must always prevail, so that one by one they are all brought to justice. We go forward with the legal battle, but we can clear the air of doubt about the 2015 elections by calling fresh elections now. This is what the people want!” Friday declared.

