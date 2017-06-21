St Vincent PM Warns Forcing Regime Change in Venezuela Not Good For Region

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest





KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, Wednesday June 21, 2017 – Amid efforts by some members of the Organization of American States’ (OAS) to put pressure on Venezuela to call elections, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has warned Caribbean countries that forcing regime change in that country may have a negative impact on them.

He issued the caution in a June 16 letter in which he said “an activist quest for regime change” in Caracas was bound to destabilize Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states.

“Venezuela has a population of 27 million possessed of abundant small arms, legal and illegal. A further exacerbation of the deepening political tensions by external intervention, in whatever guise, is likely to cause a flood of migrants, legal and illegal, onto our lands and seas,” he warned.

“Unwittingly, we may turn our peaceful geographic spaces into makeshift refugee settlements. Experience in today’s world teaches that this is not an alarmist scenario.”

The Vincentian leader is adamant that there should be no intervention by the OAS in the situation in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro is accused of delaying elections, jailing opposition activists and pressing to overhaul the constitution.

He said Venezuelans should be allowed to resolve by themselves their intense political conflicts or challenges “without unwarranted meddling”.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro has been pushing for Caracas to be suspended from the hemispheric body if it does not swiftly hold general elections amid the economic and political crisis in the South American nation.

“At the end of the day, it is imperative that we see the OAS not as a battering ram or a sword to be used in factor of one or another of the groupings of political combatants in Venezuela. The OAS in our modern era, beyond the ghosts of a debilitating Cold War, is required always to be a shield in defence and promotion of tried and tested civilized and civilizing, precepts of international law and relations. The resurrection of ghosts from the past, in whatever form or fashion will be a huge mistake. We must avoid this,” Gonsalves said.

