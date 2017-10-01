More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sunday October 1, 2017 – Leading Caribbean tertiary care hospital Health City Cayman Islands has been credited by St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet with raising the bar for the future of health care in the Caribbean.

Chastanet, who visited the Cayman Islands this month to meet with medical professionals at the three-and-a-half-year-old facility, observed a streamlined experience benefiting patients and delivering results.

Overall, it is an incredible facility and, most important, the Prime Minister opined, it is integrated into the global health-care system. Citing the hospital’s partnership with Ascension, America’s largest faith-based hospital system and its accreditation by Joint Commission International, the Prime Minister was impressed to see radiology scans being read in real time by expert professionals a world away in India.

“The Cayman Islands and the northwestern region of the Caribbean are extremely lucky to have Health City serve them,” he said, adding that St. Lucia was hoping to adopt this cutting edge model of health care as the St. Lucia Government seeks to re-engineer its health-care system.

“We would like to have the same facility in St. Lucia to allow St. Lucians and people in the Eastern Caribbean access to the standards, experience and technology that’s being put into practice at Health City,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister was assured that Health City would support the work of existing medical facilities in St. Lucia. “We would like their team to come down to St. Lucia as soon as possible, meet with our medical officials, take a look at our health environment, as we explore the possibilities for a closer collaboration.”

Health City’s executive leadership is also interested in exploring opportunities for collaboration with St. Lucia and other nations in the Caribbean.

“We were extremely pleased to receive Prime Minister Chastanet at Health City,” said Dr. Chandy Abraham, CEO and Medical Director at Health City. “We have also been very impressed with the Prime Minister’s vision for the sustainable development of the Caribbean and look forward to working with him and his Government on how we can expand the provision of compassionate, high-quality, affordable health-care services to the people of the region in a world-class, comfortable, patient-centered environment,” he added.