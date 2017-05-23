Stand With Us: Venezuela Ambassador Appeals For CARICOM Help

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Tuesday May 23, 2017 – Venezuela has not closed its doors to possible intervention from its Caribbean neighbours.

In fact, according to Venezuela’s ambassador to Guyana Reina Diaz, Caracas needs that support in the face of the country’s deepening political crisis.

At a news conference yesterday in Georgetown, Diaz urged Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states to stand with the Nicolas Maduro administration which has been rocked by violent anti-government protests.

For eight straight weeks, angry demonstrators, including opposition forces and various civil groups, have taken to the streets demanding fresh elections. They blame Maduro for the economic crisis they say has caused shortages of food, medicine and basic supplies.

The death toll has climbed to 49, according to international media reports.

Diaz stressed that the Venezuela government remains committed to holding peaceful dialogue to ease the tension, even as she pointed fingers at “radical sectors of the political opposition”.

The Ambassador’s call for help comes on the heels of a meeting of CARICOM foreign ministers in Barbados last week that denounced outside interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

While condemning the ongoing violence and the loss of life and property, the regional officials unanimously agreed that CARACAS should be allowed to resolve its internal issues.

Diaz urged the region not to be hoodwinked by the so-called peaceful demonstrations, which she charged was an effort to overthrow the legitimate and constitutional president of Venezuela and reverse the country’s social and economic development.

“The Opposition, funded by foreign aid and with media support, has created a matrix of hatred, persecution and aggression towards government officials, and to all those who sympathize with the Bolivarian thinking,” she said.

