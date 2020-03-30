COVID-19: State of Emergency to be Extended in The Bahamas As Cases Double Within Matter of Days

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Monday March 30, 2020 – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last night announced plans to have the state of emergency announced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic extended, as the country confirmed three more cases of the virus.

The Bahamas has 14 cases to date. Two have been confirmed in Grand Bahama and the remaining cases are on New Providence.

Two of the COVID-positive individuals have been admitted to Doctor’s Hospital, Blake Road. All other cases are doing well, reported Prime Minister Minnis.

“We have seen a doubling of confirmed cases over the last four days. We anticipate more cases in a short period of time over the coming 20 days,” he said. “This means we must increase our efforts to restrict the spread of this virus and to save lives.”

Minnis said the Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has started the process of mapping COVID-19 cases to help identify clusters of cases and to inform the Ministry’s strategy to mitigate the spread of the virus in communities.

This will help to identify cases early and decrease the need for hospital-based services, he said.

“It is critical that each and every one of us take personal responsibility and do everything in our power to reduce the spread of this virus,” said Minnis. “The Government will continue to closely monitor the increases in cases on a daily basis and respond accordingly.”

The Prime Minister explained that the Government’s response to COVID-19 is guided by the analysis and advice provided by the health professionals coordinating the response to the coronavirus.

When the House of Assembly meets today, MPs are expected to deal with a resolution that will ask for approval for the continuance of a state of emergency inclusive of the emergency powers and authority in the two orders, extending the Emergency Proclamation for an additional eight days to April 8.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, additional measures will be introduced, said Prime Minister Minnis.

Individuals aged 75 and older are asked not to leave their homes. Those between the ages of 65 and 74 should work from home.

Minnis said that each household should have one designated shopper.

Grocery stores with the capability will be encouraged to activate online shopping platforms to reduce the number of people having to come into their stores for food and supplies and the length of time customers have to spend in the store.

The Government will introduce a food shopping schedule. Shopping days and times will be designated based on the first letter of a person’s last name.

Minnis said more details will be released this week.

“This measure is intended to reduce the number of people on the road and to reduce the number of people at grocery stores at any one time,” said the Prime Minister who stressed that the country’s food supplies are well stocked and that there is no need for panic buying.

Pharmacies will be allowed to operate from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Landscaping and property maintenance businesses and janitorial service businesses will be allowed to operate on Saturday and Sunday only.

Pool maintenance businesses will be allowed to operate on Friday and Saturday only.

All street or roadside vendors will be prohibited from operating, excluding newspaper vendors who should remain at one location.

All public parks will be closed effective 9 a.m. tomorrow.

“For us to overcome as a country we must work as one united citizen army in this fight,” said Prime Minister Minnis. “We are now a citizen army, fighting this threat together.”

