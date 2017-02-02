Tax on Domestic Flights in Guyana Causing Turbulence

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Thursday February 2, 2017 – The imposition of the 14 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on domestic flights in Guyana, starting yesterday, is not flying well with citizens, tourists and business leaders.

Several players in key sectors are already forecasting a drop in movement and a loss of revenue.

President of the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) Annette Arjoon-Martins told Demerara Waves Online News it will be a major challenge for clients, including tourists and workers in the mining sectors who have to travel frequently.

“The big challenge to us is all of our customers who depend on hinterland transportation – for example, our tourism clientele, our mining clientele – will be affected, because the cost of interior travel will go up. We feel, as well, that this will have an effect on those sectors.”

The tax measure will not affect residents from the hinterland. But Arjoon-Martins said the implementation of the measure was also confusing, saying there was no clear procedure to identify who is a hinterland resident.

One official of domestic carrier Roraima Airways has already indicated the airline will charge everyone, since the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had not provided criteria.

She said domestic carriers would be collecting data on the tax’s impact on travel to make a clear case for the GRA to scrap the measure.

“I am sort of comforted by the fact that we should be able to go back to the GRA within a couple of months to substantiate our claim to show obviously that there will obviously be some shrinkage, and hopefully the door will be opened for further conversation,” said Arjoon-Martins.

Meanwhile, president of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana Andrea De Caires has called for a 60-day grace period to avoid operators having to absorb the tax, since several bookings would have made been made months ago.

“The biggest concern is for the trips that have already been sold. If a tour operator has sold something and the customers have already paid, it is difficult for a tour operator to now go back and say there is 14 per cent more on the airfare, so the tour operators are having to absorb that cost,” she told Demerara Waves Online.

