Tax Relief Measures to Help Guyanese Cope with COVID-19 Fallout

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Wednesday April 8, 2020 – In an effort to support businesses and individuals who have been socially and economically disadvantaged by the threat of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Government yesterday approved a number of tax relief measures.

It said Value Added Tax (VAT) on water and electricity bills has been removed until June 30; from today, until the end of June, there will be no VAT on domestic air travel; and the April 30 deadline for the filing of tax returns has been extended to June 30, 2020.

Previous measures announced included the waiver of VAT and duties on COVID-19 medical supplies and lab testing kits; and granting tax deductions for all donations made by local businesses to staff and health institutions for the treatment of the virus.

Finance Minister Winston Jordan said yesterday that Government is considering several other proposals to offer relief to various sections of the country to cushion the financial fallout from COVID-19 effects.

However, he stressed: “We have to study every measure….We have to go through that, cost it and see the viability of it and everything else…before we can even begin to say it is a measure we can put in place.”

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana now stands at 33, including five deaths. As of yesterday, a total of 132 persons had been tested.

