There’ll Be A New Government in The Bahamas By This Time Next Month

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Tuesday April 11, 2017 – It’s official! The people of the Bahamas will elect a new government on May 10.

Prime Minister Perry Christie made the much-anticipated announcement at his office this morning after Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade read a proclamation from Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling dissolving Parliament.

In his address, Christie urged Bahamians to participate in the election, which he suggested must be kept at a high standard.

“You will make that momentous decision in what I’m confident will be free and fair elections following a spirited but peaceful campaign.

“Let us contest the forthcoming elections with all vigor at our command. Let us do so, however, with respect for the human dignity of our opponents and with respect for the tradition we all hold so dear.”

He stressed that Bahamians have a duty to prove themselves worthy of the great democratic tradition of free, fair and peaceful elections.

Just yesterday, hundreds stood in long queues at registration centres to ensure their place among eligible voters for the upcoming poll.

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall reported that 167, 000 people were registered to vote as of Sunday.

He expected that figure to rise to more than 170, 000.

