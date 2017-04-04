There’s A New Opposition Leader In Jamaica

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday April 4, 2017 – New President of the People’s National Party (PNP) Dr. Peter Phillips walked into Parliament today as the new Leader of the Opposition.

He was sworn in and presented with the Instrument of appointment by Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen yesterday. He replaces former PNP leader Portia Simpson Miller who also attended the ceremony along with his immediate family.

Sir Patrick reminded the new Leader of the Opposition that he must lead his team conscious of “the inescapable obligation to ensure that the laws and regulations which are introduced and passed are in the best interest of the citizens”.

The Governor General added that the Opposition Leader, in leading by example, has an opportunity to demonstrate that the national interest includes not only responsible reasons and defensible criticisms in the course of a debate, but statesmanlike conduct and tone in handling the nation’s business in Parliament.

Dr. Phillips thanked the Governor General for reminding him of the “weighty constitutional responsibilities which are demanded and expected of the holder of this office”.

“I want to assure you, and through you to the country, that we are here primarily to serve the interest of the people of Jamaica and to respect the Constitution of Jamaica, and to uphold the laws and good governance of our country,” he said.

Last December, Simpson Miller announced that she would be stepping down as Opposition Leader on April 2, 2017. She will continue to represent the constituency of St Andrew South Western.

