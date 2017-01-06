Caribbean Countries Among Top 52 Must Visit Destinations For This Year

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, USA, Friday January 6, 2017 — The New York Times, one of the leading newspapers in the United States, has listed three Caribbean destinations among its Top 52 Best Places to Go in 2017.

Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, is at number 24; northwest Puerto Rico was listed at number 29 and Placencia, Belize was number 42.

In highlighting the attributes of Kingston, the New York Times article cited the city’s cultural offerings such as the One World Rocksteady Music Festival, the newly opened Peter Tosh Museum and the dub club music parties.

The article also named local spots Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records and Chateau 7 Gourmet Jerk Centre as must-go places to eat, while Courtyard by Marriott and Spanish Court Hotels were recognized as ideal places to stay.

The designation comes on the heels of the first anniversary of Kingston being named a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

Director of Tourism Paul Pennicook was elated at the news.

“I am beaming with pride that Kingston was singled out by such a respected publication. This highlights the new additions being made in the city as well as Kingston’s cultural offerings and exciting nightlife,” he said.

The New York Times said northwest Puerto Rico is a new destination for surfers and foodies.

“A handful of New York City exiles are defying the island’s troubles and turning the tiny surf town of Isabela into a hot spot that draws those escaping the East Coast winter,” it wrote. “Highlights include La Central, a lively craft cocktail bar, and the just-opened branch of a Rockaway Beach favorite, Uma’s, a small resort that comprises a beachfront restaurant and surf shop with rooms for rent.”

As for Placencia in southern Belize, the publication hailed its eco-tourism. It said the laid-back beach town offers access to the Belize Barrier Reef, prime waters for seasonally diving with whale sharks, which were recently deemed endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)