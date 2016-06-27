Three Caribbean hotels win Jetsetter’s 2016 Best of the Best awards

3 More share buttons 1 Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest 1

NEW YORK, United States, Monday June 27, 2016 – US-based travel and lifestyle magazine Jetsetter recently released its list of the world’s 20 best hotels in categories ranging from Best Over-The-Top Luxury to Best Safari Lodge.

Flying the flag for the Caribbean were Antigua and Barbuda’s Barbuda Belle Luxury Beach Hotel, Anguilla’s Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa, and St Lucia’s BodyHoliday.

Here’s what Jetsetter had to say about the three Caribbean winners.

Best for Romance: Barbuda Belle Luxury Beach Hotel, Antigua and Barbuda

The beauty of Barbuda Belle lies in its seclusion. A collection of just six beachfront bungalows on Barbuda, Antigua’s rugged sister island, the hotel is ideal for couples looking to get way off the grid (you could spend a week here and almost never see another soul). The accommodations are rustic-chic (think: peaked bamboo ceilings, four-poster beds and wicker furnishings) with sexy outdoor showers and private balconies that look out on turquoise waters. Spend your days kayaking among the mangroves at the nearby Codrington Lagoon Park or walking the glorious 17-mile stretch of pink sand hand-in-hand. Then head back to the hotel for a romantic dinner a deux at the open-air French restaurant.

Best on the Beach: Zemi Beach House Resort & Spa, Anguilla

When it opened in February 2016, not only was Zemi Beach House the first resort to hit Anguilla’s East End—it was also the first new hotel to open on the island in six years. Talk about pressure! But the property rose to the occasion, debuting 69 stunning rooms and suites with expansive oceanfront balconies and the island’s only hammam, which occupies a 300-year-old authentic Thai house. Fronting Shoal Bay East’s two-mile stretch of fine white sand, the hotel has an array of water sports including snorkelling, kite surfing and boat racing. Personally, we’d recommend pulling a Bey and Jay [Beyonce and Jay-Z] and chartering a yacht—just one of many customized concierge services at your disposal. Back on land, get a heavenly taste of the island’s flavours at 20 Knots, where fresh-caught seafood and Tiki-style drinks come with a side of ocean breezes.

Best All-Inclusive: BodyHoliday, St Lucia

A luxe, wellness-centred resort on St. Lucia’s northwest tip, BodyHoliday may not be brand-new but it continues to be a favourite among our global JS correspondents. The beachfront resort offers endless outdoor diversions, from scuba and spinning to sailing and tai chi, plus three pools (including a hilltop infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean) and direct access to a velvety, white sand beach. Meals are all organic and primarily grown on the 42-acre grounds—highlights include the Asian-Caribbean flavours at TAO and the fruity drinks and small bites at The Deli, a casual spot on the beach. Spa treatments are also included, so don’t think twice about booking a pampering ayurvedic massage treatment at the sprawling 33-treatment room wellness centre.

Other winners in Jetsetter’s list of the world’s best hotels include Miami Beach’s Faena Hotel, Rome’s G-Rough, Amsterdam’s The Hoxton, Ashford Castle in Ireland, Hawaii’s Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Singita Ebony Lodge in South Africa, The Knickerbocker Hotel in New York, Barcelona’s Cotton House Hotel, Brown Beach House in Israel, Soho House Istanbul, the Miami Beach Edition, L’Horizon in Palm Springs, California, the Ritz Paris, Pumphouse Point in Tasmania, the Gainsborough Bath Spa in Bath, England, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in Vietnam, and Blue Diamond Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Click here to receive news via email from Caribbean360. (View sample)