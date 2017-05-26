Three Jamaicans Among Six Nabbed at Sea in Suspected Human Smuggling Case

MIAMI, Florida, Friday May 26, 2017 – Three Jamaicans are among six people now in United States Border Patrol custody in connection with a suspected human smuggling case.

The Caribbean nationals were nabbed on Tuesday along with an Israeli, a Jordanian, and one person who claimed to be a US citizen.

They were on a 36-foot cabin cruiser, approximately 11 miles east of Fort Lauderdale, when they were intercepted by a Coast Guard vessel.

During initial questioning, the vessel operator reported they had two people aboard, but the Coast Guard officials who had boarded the boat discovered four additional people on the cruiser.

They were all taken into custody.

Approximately 45 miles separate the South Florida and Bahamanian coasts, and the area in between is constantly patrolled by the US Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection partners to detect, deter and stop illegal smuggling ventures.

“These smuggling operations and illicit networks care nothing about the people who put their lives and money in their hands,” said Captain Aldante Vinciguerra, Coast Guard Seventh District chief of response.

“They callously risk both their passengers’ and the public’s lives. We will continue to work with all of our partners to foil their efforts and save lives.”

