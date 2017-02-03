Tougher Dog Control Laws Coming After Woman Mauled To Death by Dogs in Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Friday February 3, 2017 – More stringent dog control legislation that could include a ban on certain breeds could be on the cards for Barbados.

Minister of Health John Boyce announced the move four days after an elderly woman was mauled to death by five dogs, including pit bulls.

Retired nurse Verona Gibson, 47, was on her way to clean the St Barnabas Anglican Church on Saturday when she was attacked by the animals.

Boyce stayed clear of commenting about the incident, only announcing that authorities would be examining the more than 30-year-old Dogs (Licensing and Control) Act.

“It may be necessary at this time to review this legislation to determine if it requires amendments,” he said at a news conference.

Boyce did not reveal what the new legislative changes would entail or how soon the changes would be tabled in Parliament.

Under the current Act, dog owners face a BDS$250 (US$125) fine for failure to register a dog. There is a BDS$100 (US$50) fine and/or a month imprisonment for failure to attach a tag to the dog.

A dog licence costs only BDS$5 (US$2.50) and is valid for a period of 12 months, and must be renewed annually.

Amidst calls for pit bulls to be banned, the Health Minister said: “Once we start to discuss with stakeholders we would obviously come up with a list of animals which we would recommend then for action to be taken in this regard.”

But in the eyes of veterinary inspector at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), Wayne Norville, the proposed changes may be a little too late.

He told the Barbados Today online newspaper that recommendations to strengthen dog control laws were presented to government 12 years ago and nothing was done.

“They probably might take them out now . . . because someone has been killed and they probably might come and give some hot air about it and it [will] end right back there,” the animal control advocate said.

