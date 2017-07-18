Trade Unions in Barbados Begin Action After no Response to Ultimatum

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Tuesday July 18, 2017 – Barbados’ four major trade unions flexed their collective muscle yesterday in protest against Government’s austerity measures as threatened, but they kept the country guessing about the exact nature of the action across the public service.

According to reports, the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU), the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) and the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), in a private message, instructed workers to proceed on a go-slow and a work-to-rule yesterday.

“You are asked to ‘go-slow’, and ‘work to rule’,” the message read. “This means that you come to work at your start time, take your time to do your work carefully, and leave at the stipulated time. No extra duties are performed,” the unions added, while urging their members and other Barbadians “who care about the direction in which the country is going” to join in their protest action.

Barbados TODAY reported that unionized workers drawn from the National Insurance Scheme, Barbados Postal Service and the Central Bank of Barbados, along with several other departments, staged peaceful protests outside of their respective Government departments against the recently announced measures, including the controversial increase in the National Social Responsibility Levy (NSRL) from two to ten per cent.

NUPW President Akanni McDowall was however tight lipped on the protest action. He told the online newspaper that the unions were following through on their earlier promise issued after their 48-hour ultimatum to Government expired last Thursday.

“We’re following through as planned. We’re not saying what kind of action we’re taking. The recipients of the action will eventually feel it,” he told Barbados TODAY.

However, up to late yesterday no response had been forthcoming from Government to the request for immediate talks, with Minister of Labour and Social Security Dr Esther Byer-Suckoo suggesting that the “options are few” and that alternatives to the current austerity measures would be “unpleasant”.

“I think that at the individual level, we will have to make some adjustments . . . . We’re an educated people and I think we would benefit from examining critically the information that is before us,” she said.

Meanwhile, president of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) Eddy Abed has warned that a national shutdown would seriously setback an already struggling economy.

He urged trade unions and Government to seek a solution under the Social Partnership arrangement.

“If we can meet through the Social Partnership, I am certain we can make some headway,” he told the Daily Nation.

Last Friday, representatives of the private sector met with the unions and after the near two-hour meeting, urged the Freundel Stuart administration to return to the negotiating table for tripartite discussions.

In making the call, president of the Barbados Private Sector Association Charles Herbert said his membership was deeply concerned that there was no dialogue between the disputing parties.

