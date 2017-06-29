Tribute Paid to Jamaica’s First and Only Female Prime Minister As She Bows Out of Politics

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Thursday June 29, 2017 – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has hailed former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller, for her stellar contribution to politics and to the people of Jamaica.

At a joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday to pay tribute to Simpson Miller, who is resigning as Member of Parliament for South West St. Andrew, the Prime Minister noted that she has had a phenomenal career and done well in her over 40 years of service in politics.

He described her as “a metaphor of hope in the face of adversity” and as being “no ordinary woman.”

Simpson Miller was also lauded by Holness for being compassionate, especially to the poor and marginalized in the society.

“The defence of the poor in society must never be left unattended. You have been the voice on policies that govern the poor,” he said.

In his tribute, Acting Leader of Government Business in the House, Everald Warmington, said Simpson Miller’s commitment to the people of Jamaica is without question.

He described her as a “champion of the poor and oppressed.”

Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips, said Simpson Miller had made a tremendous contribution to the development of Jamaica.

“Portia Simpson Miller has become for thousands of Jamaicans a symbol of our capacity to achieve greatness,” he said.

Simpson Miller said she was heartened by the kind words and she offered special thanks to members of her South Western St Andrew constituency, whom she described as her “armour of steel”.

“They know I will never ever leave them….They have made me who I am today. They provided me with the platform that launched my career into the highest form of Government,” she said.

Simpson Miller has served as Member of Parliament for the constituency of St Andrew South Western since 1976, and as the country’s first and so far only female Prime Minister.

