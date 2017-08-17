T&T Government Takes Issue With British Advisory on Terrorism in Twin-Island Republic

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday August 17, 2017 – Trinidad and Tobago has sent a clear message to the British government that its recent advisory warning nationals to be on high alert for possible terrorist attacks in the twin-island republic is unmerited.

The advisory issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office last Friday warned that “there is a general threat from terrorism in Trinidad and Tobago and that these attacks “could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners”.

It further warned that while there had been no recent attacks in Port of Spain, “more than 100 Trinidad and Tobago nationals have travelled to Syria and Iraq to fight along with Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL) and are likely to pose a security threat on return.”

The advisory drew an immediate response from the Keith Rowley administration, which held talks with the British High Commission. In a statement issued after the meeting, Trinidad officials insisted there was no intelligence which called for the language used in the advisory.

However, the British officials pointed that the “language on terrorism was included in May 2017” and there was no recent update.

Trinidad emphasized that it had strengthened its efforts to counterterrorism at home and abroad.

“The Government, through the Ministry of National Security, and in particular the various law enforcement authorities in Trinidad and Tobago, continues to work closely with our international allies, including the British, with respect to counter terrorism and the sharing of intelligence, all aimed at ensuring that our citizens and persons in Trinidad and Tobago are safe.

“Our law enforcement authorities continue to monitor the situation and to work assiduously to keep our citizens and visitors safe against any potential terrorist activity,” the statement added.

