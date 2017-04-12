Trinidad’s Sister Isle To Get Cancer Treatment Centre

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

SCARBOROUGH, Tobago, Wednesday April 12, 2017 – A cancer treatment centre is expected to become operational in Tobago within two months.

It’s anticipated that the facility, being established through a public/private partnership (PPP), will come on stream by June 30. Officials say it will be the first publicly-funded cancer treatment centre on the Island.

The PPP arrangement includes the construction and outfitting of the cancer centre by the private sector while the reimbursement of the cost of cancer treatment services would be provided to residents by the Tobago House of Assembly.

The centre will be operationalized by the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development (DHWFD) and the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) in collaboration with the Division of Finance and the Economy.

It will be staffed with a team of doctors, nurses and other specialists who will not only provide medical care only for cancer patients, but persons with other serious illnesses as well.

Services will include a screening clinic for cancers, an oncology clinic and a radiation therapy department.

The operationalization of the centre will expand the services currently provided by a palliative care team.

