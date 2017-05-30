Trinidadian-Born Nicki Minaj Takes Water, Worship and Education to Impoverished Village

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

NEW YORK, United States, Tuesday May 30, 2017 – For quite some time, Trinidad-born Nicki Minaj has been a closet philanthropist, quietly donating to worthy causes in the United States and beyond.

But the 34-year-old rapper recently broke her silence to reveal that her charitable donations have helped bring clean water, education and places of worship to an impoverished village in India.

The Anaconda hitmaker shared a video on her Instagram page of a villager using one of the wells that she funded, as well as a snap of a venue where women can pray and acquire new skills.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 20, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

The Moment 4 Life star, who is reportedly worth US$75 million, said: “This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud.

“The money I’ve sent to this village in India for the last couple years [via my Pastor Lydia Sloley], has gotten them a Computer Center, a Tailoring Institute, a Reading Program and 2 WATER WELLS.

“We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some ppl don’t even have clean water. Blessings to India.”

The award-winning singer went on to tell her fans that they were welcome to come on board and assist in the effort.

“Our work is far from done. I’ll tell you guys more about my charity work in the near future in case you’d like to be a part of it. Love,” she said.

Addressing her funding of places where women could worship and acquire new skills, the devout Christian said: “I’m so proud of our sisters in India. God is so good. Their desire was to have water wells and places where they can worship, places where they can learn technology, computers, reading, etc.

“We’re just getting started. These women are us and we are them!”

Minaj, who says that the church helped save her family, has asserted that God is her hero.

Among her other recent philanthropic activities were donations to help struggling college students pay off their debts. She is currently looking at establishing a charity to help with the issue.

