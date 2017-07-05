Trinidadian Man Charged Over Facebook Post About Prime Minister’s Family

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Wednesday July 5, 2017 – Charges have been laid against a man who posted on Facebook that someone should rape and kill Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s wife and daughter.

Rayad Ryan Mohammed, who will turn 25 tomorrow, appeared in court this morning and pleaded not guilty to the charge of sending a grossly offensive message by phone. The maximum fine for the charge is TT$200 (US$29.80) or a term of imprisonment of one month.

He was granted TT$15,000 (US$2,235) bail and will return to court on August 2. Five prosecution witnesses are expected to be called in the case

Before being granted initial bail at the police station last night before his court appearance this morning, Mohammed had been in police custody. He was arrested last Saturday night, after writing the Facebook post the night before.

Opposition Senator and criminal attorney Wayne Sturge is representing Mohammed, free of charge, according to reports in the local media.

He said a number of people had approached him to get involved in the matter and because of the far-reaching consequences for the country and its use of Facebook, he felt compelled to intervene.

In what appeared to be a response to the double murder of a 13-year-old boy and his 56-year-old babysitter last Wednesday, Mohammed had posted on the social media website: “Someone should find ROWLEY daughter and wife and slit their throats n rape them.”

He subsequently removed the offending post and in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday morning, Mohammed said he was “truly and deeply regretful about the post that went viral”.

“It was said in anger and I meant no harm or malicious intent to anyone in the Rowley family. I was simply very angry by the state of crime in the country and what appears to be the lack of concern from those in authority,” he said.

