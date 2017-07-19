Tropical Storm Don Fizzles After Passing Through Caribbean With Little Impact

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Wednesday July 19, 2017 – Former Tropical Storm Don fizzled out in the far southeastern Caribbean Sea after crossing the Windward Islands late yesterday, and no damage has been reported.

But forecasters say the remnants of Don are still expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts, across Trinidad and Tobago, the southern Windward Islands, and northeastern Venezuela through today.

Tropical Storm Don developed on Monday evening, but was later torn apart by strong winds high up in the atmosphere last night.

In its final advisory at 11 p.m. when the system was about 55 miles west southwest of Grenada, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said it no longer had a centre of circulation.

Earlier, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Don’s arrival, regional carriers LIAT and Caribbean Airlines had cancelled some flights; several ferry crossings in Trinidad and Tobago were also cancelled; the Argyle International Airport in St Vincent and the Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada shut down operations in the early afternoon; and businesses in some islands closed early.

Shelters were also open in Grenada ahead of Don’s arrival, and some residents took the precaution to spend the night in those facilities.

Fortunately, however, the storm did not deliver much more than some downpours.

Forecasters have now turned their attention to another area of disturbed weather, dubbed 96L. The NHC says the elongated low pressure area located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next day or two while it moves toward the west-northwest or northwest at 10 to 15 mph,” it said.

However, the NHC added that environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavourable for development, and the chance of formation is a low 30 per cent.

