Tropical Storm Fanklin Forms But No Threat to Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Tuesday August 8, 2017 – Tropical Storm Franklin formed over the Northwestern Caribbean late Sunday night, but posed no threat to the region.

It is now moving toward the Bay of Campeche in the southern area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Franklin, the sixth storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, was about 25 miles north northeast of Campeche this afternoon and moving towards the west northwest at 12 miles per hour. It was carrying maximum sustained winds near 40 miles per hour.

“On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will move into the Bay of Campeche in a few hours, move westward across the Bay of Campeche tonight and Wednesday, and be near the coast of mainland Mexico Wednesday night or early Thursday,” the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said in its 4 p.m. advisory.

“A strengthening trend is likely to begin when the centre moves over water, and Franklin could be near hurricane intensity at landfall in the southwest Gulf coast of Mexico.”

A hurricane watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Puerto de Veracruz to Rio Panuco; a tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Rio Lagartos to Sabancuy and the coast of Mexico from Puerto de Veracruz to Rio Panuco; while a tropical storm watch is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Sabancuy to Puerto de Veracruz.

Franklin is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, and isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are possible across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico through tomorrow. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches are possible across northern portions of Belize and northern portions of Guatemala.

Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches are possible across the Mexican states of Tabasco, northern Veracruz, northern Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Queretaro and eastern San Louis Potosi in eastern Mexico. Those rains may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Meantime, there is also a trough of low pressure located about 700 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The NHC said development of this system is not expected during the next few days due to unfavorable environmental conditions, but some development is possible this weekend while the system moves generally west-northwestward at about 15 mph over the western Atlantic.

There is a low chance of it developing within the next two to five days.

