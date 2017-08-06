Tropical Storm Franklin Could Form This Week

More share buttons Share with your friends Submit Share on Pinterest

FLORIDA, United States, Sunday August 6, 2017 – A tropical depression or tropical storm could form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami.

The potential comes from one of two tropical waves currently in the Atlantic.

The first, labeled Invest 90-L, is currently over the west-central Caribbean Sea. As of this morning, it was showing signs of better organization. It has a 60 per cent chance of formation within the next 48 hours and an 80 per cent chance within five days.

“This system is moving west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, and a tropical depression or tropical storm could form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea before it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Monday or early Tuesday. Even if formation does not occur before the system reaches the Yucatan peninsula, a tropical depression or tropical storm could form over the Bay of Campeche by midweek,” the NHC said.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft could be sent to investigation tomorrow, if necessary, it added.

Interests along the coasts of Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan Peninsula have been advised to monitor the progress of that disturbance.

There’s also an area of low pressure located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles, but the NHC says the associated showers and thunderstorms are not well organized.

It says some slow development of that system is possible during the next several days while it moves generally west-northwestward across the tropical Atlantic at about 15 mph. It has a low to medium chance of formation within the next two to five days.

