Tropical Storm Harvey Moving Into Caribbean Sea After Causing Flooding

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Friday August 18, 2017 – Heavy flooding and power outages were left in the wake of Harvey as the storm moved between Barbados and the Windward Islands in the early hours of this morning.

Tropical Storm Harvey drenched mostly the northern and western parishes of Barbados, resulting in streets and some homes being flooded.

There were also reports of blown off roofs, fallen trees and damaged utility poles.

And while some communities lost power during the night, electricity was restored in short time.

The worst had passed before midday, but the tail end of the storm was still impacting the island as Harvey continued on a path through the Windward Islands.

By 2 p.m., Harvey was moving into the Caribbean Sea and away from the Windward Islands. All tropical storm warnings and watches were discontinued.

At that time, the storm was about 60 miles west of St Vincent and 85 miles west southwest of St Lucia, and headed towards the west at 21 miles per hour.

Harvey, carrying maximum sustained winds near 40 miles per hour, is expected to continue on its current track for the next couple of days, moving away from the Windward Islands and through the eastern Caribbean Sea this afternoon and tonight before moving into the central Caribbean Sea tomorrow, the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami said.

Weather conditions in the Windward Islands are expected to improve as the day progresses.

However, Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to produce additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts across parts of the Leeward and Windward Islands, from Guadeloupe southward to Grenada, which could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

